State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 27,358 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,358 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 823,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $79,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,100 shares of company stock worth $9,280,425 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

