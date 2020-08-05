State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,971 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.82. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

