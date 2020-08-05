State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.01 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of NVR by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVR by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,650.00.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $3,867.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,071.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,426.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3,327.09.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

