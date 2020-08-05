State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,628.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. UBS Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.05.

AAP opened at $152.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.