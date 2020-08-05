Status 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.57 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Status has a total market cap of $91.50 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Ethfinex, Liqui and OTCBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.01983793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00084057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00197061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00111041 BTC.

About Status

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Radar Relay, Koinex, DragonEX, Binance, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Huobi, Bithumb, BigONE, DDEX, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, ABCC, HitBTC, ZB.COM, IDAX, Ethfinex, Neraex, TOPBTC, ChaoEX, OOOBTC, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, Ovis, Upbit, Poloniex, OKEx, IDCM, Livecoin, IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

