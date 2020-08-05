Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Steem has a market capitalization of $77.90 million and $2.52 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Bithumb and Huobi. During the last week, Steem has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,682.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.06 or 0.02500082 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00597930 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000116 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000486 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 390,303,660 coins and its circulating supply is 373,329,566 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, Upbit, GOPAX, Binance, Huobi, Bittrex, HitBTC, RuDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.