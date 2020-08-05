STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. On average, analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 56,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSKN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.