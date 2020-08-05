Stratis (STRAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.25 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00004562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Crex24, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Stratis has a total market cap of $53.25 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007172 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000624 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00043058 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,905,022 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Bithumb, Livecoin, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Crex24, Coinrail, Binance, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

