Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,811 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $1,412,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Stryker by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 56.6% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 360,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 130,127 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,176 shares of company stock worth $8,962,241. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.65. 4,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.10 and its 200 day moving average is $189.00. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.25.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

