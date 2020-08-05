Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. 2,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,738. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.25.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

SMLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.