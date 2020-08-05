Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, analysts expect Sunesis Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNSS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,389,252. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNSS. ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.67.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

