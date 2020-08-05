Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,323. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director W Blake Baird bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,073.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

