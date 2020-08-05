SVB Leerink Boosts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $153.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $146.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.57.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.90. 6,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

