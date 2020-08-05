SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

