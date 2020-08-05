Synacor (SYNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Synacor has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

