Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,511 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,213 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,162,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,216,000 after purchasing an additional 107,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,792,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,479,000 after purchasing an additional 234,524 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

SNV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,664. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

