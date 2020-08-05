Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 20,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Tata Motors has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

