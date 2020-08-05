Team (NYSE:TISI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Team (NYSE:TISI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.39%.

NYSE:TISI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. Team has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TISI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Team from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Team, Inc

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

