Ternium (NYSE:TX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TX traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 103,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,129. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Ternium has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ternium from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Ternium from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ternium in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.