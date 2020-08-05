Terra Tech (TRTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 7th.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative net margin of 173.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.60%.

Terra Tech stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,553. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Terra Tech has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products.

