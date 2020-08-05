Tether Price Reaches $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Huobi and MBAex. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $10.02 billion and approximately $33.77 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.01983793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00084057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00197061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00111041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 10,281,372,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,998,221,723 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

