TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%.

Shares of NYSE TTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 60,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.79. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.44.

In related news, Director Gina Luna bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,906.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard D. O’brien bought 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,859 shares in the company, valued at $83,438.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 621,568 shares of company stock worth $307,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

