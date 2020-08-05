Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $11.80. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 20,590,766 shares traded.

The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,401,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 17,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.