Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $47.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXRH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at $631,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 50.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.