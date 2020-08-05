The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 91,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WU. Bank of America cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra dropped their target price on The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

