Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,725 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 4.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $60,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,775,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after acquiring an additional 942,774 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 510,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded up $4.18 on Wednesday, reaching $419.90. 919,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,899. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.57 and its 200-day moving average is $337.47. The company has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $423.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.