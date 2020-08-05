Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 54,120 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 180.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,120 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.7% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Pfizer by 28.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 206,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. 23,270,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,784,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $213.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

