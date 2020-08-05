Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.91. 7,565,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,023,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.46 and its 200-day moving average is $134.67. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $238.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.36.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,942,755. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

