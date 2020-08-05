Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 3.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 51,576,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,462,148. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

