TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Reduced by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,581 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. 7,317,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,681,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

