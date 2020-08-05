Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%.

Shares of TREC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. 279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,269. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $139.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Trecora Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

