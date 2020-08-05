Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. Triumph Group updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of TGI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 36,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,187. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $340.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 439.10 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

