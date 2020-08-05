Trollcoin Market Capitalization Tops $552,442.78 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $552,442.78 and $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00036027 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,662.92 or 1.00132683 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000743 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00162412 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001123 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 1,053.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

