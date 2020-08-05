TRON 1-Day Volume Tops $467.84 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $467.84 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Koinex, WazirX and Sistemkoin. During the last week, TRON has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.43 or 0.01986949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00084278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00197251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000921 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00110947 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TRON

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Coinnest, OKEx, BitFlip, OEX, IDCM, ChaoEX, Indodax, CoinTiger, Koinex, Rfinex, Braziliex, Coindeal, Binance, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, Exrates, CoinBene, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, Bibox, Bitfinex, Ovis, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, BitForex, DragonEX, RightBTC, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, YoBit, Gate.io, Exmo, Liquid, Allcoin, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Huobi, Bittrex, Tidex, CoinEx, Liqui, OpenLedger DEX, Kryptono, LBank, CoinEgg, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, IDAX, Coinrail, LATOKEN, DDEX, Zebpay, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Hotbit, Neraex, Bit-Z, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

