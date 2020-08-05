Truist Securiti Comments on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report released on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HGV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,828. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

