Truist Securiti Weighs in on Wyndham Destinations’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wyndham Destinations in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

WYND has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

NYSE WYND traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,513. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,500 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares in the company, valued at $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.