Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,224,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 200,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 73,043 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 223,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 146,488 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 455,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 219,962 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 952.6% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 130,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 118,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

