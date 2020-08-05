Unibright (UBT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.73 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $70.04 million and $2.73 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00004035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.01983793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00084057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00197061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00111041 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Liquid, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

