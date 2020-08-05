Unification (FUND) Market Cap Reaches $1.89 Million

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Unification has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $284,279.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification token can now be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. In the last seven days, Unification has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.01983793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00084057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00197061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00111041 BTC.

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official website is unification.com.

Unification can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

