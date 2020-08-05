Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.23.

UNP stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.32 and a 200 day moving average of $163.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

