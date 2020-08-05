Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a net margin of 36.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Unisys updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UIS traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. 14,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,914. Unisys has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $718.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

