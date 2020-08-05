VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Decreased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,385 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up 2.4% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 144,583.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 125,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 125,788 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,216,000. Creative Planning increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 200.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,241,000 after purchasing an additional 568,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. 37,965,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,430,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

