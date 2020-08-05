Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 1.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $77,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,289,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 327,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.73. 769,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,395. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

