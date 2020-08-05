Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vapotherm updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE VAPO traded down $17.00 on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. 66,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $759.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of -1.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VAPO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Marina Hahn sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $30,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at $970,322.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $1,664,918.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

