Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.86%.

VNTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 375,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNTR. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Venator Materials from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

In other news, Director Douglas Delano Anderson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

