Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $99.45 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $99.45 million and $2.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00500829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,337,391,543 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Huobi, Crex24, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Graviex, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, HitBTC, YoBit, Binance, Bittrex, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

