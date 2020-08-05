Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Raised by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 2.8% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.58% of Verisk Analytics worth $160,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,445,000 after acquiring an additional 293,700 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,356,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,104,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,407,000 after buying an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,792,000 after buying an additional 292,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,324,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $186.66. The stock had a trading volume of 626,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,026. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $189.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

