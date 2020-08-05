Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Announces Earnings Results

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

VPG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,171. The firm has a market cap of $359.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.47. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $15,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wes Cummins acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $2,364,000.00. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

