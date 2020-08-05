VouchForMe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,215.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $381,700.83 and $36,215.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Coinbe.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.02009368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00199670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00081554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00110756 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,480,904 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbe, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

