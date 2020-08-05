Waves Reaches Market Capitalization of $168.74 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Waves has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $168.74 million and $46.16 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00014069 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, LiteBit.eu, Huobi and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00023503 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011343 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010688 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,660,004 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Huobi, Binance, Tidex, Exrates, OKEx, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, Upbit, Cryptohub, Coinrail, Exmo, Indodax, COSS, HitBTC, Kuna, Liqui, Livecoin, Coinbe, Bittrex, BCEX, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

